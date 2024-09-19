Edinburgh man reported missing traced safe and well

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 13:04 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 21:11 BST
A 26-year-old man who was reported missing in Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.

There were growing concerns for Connor Miller after he was last seen on Wednesday, September 18 in Drum Brae Drive

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Connor Miller, who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced. Thank you to everyone for sharing our ealier appeals.”

