Edinburgh man reported missing traced safe and well
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 26-year-old man who was reported missing in Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.
There were growing concerns for Connor Miller after he was last seen on Wednesday, September 18 in Drum Brae Drive.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Connor Miller, who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced. Thank you to everyone for sharing our ealier appeals.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.