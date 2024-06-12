Edinburgh missing: Growing concerns for missing schoolboy Michael Cleal last seen in Muirhouse one week ago
Concerns are growing for a missing Edinburgh school boy who was last seen one week ago.
Michael Cleal, 16, was last seen around 4.45pm on Wednesday, June 5, in the Muirhouse Avenue area of the city. He is described as slim, around 5ft, and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a black beanie style hat, a black jacket with a hood, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Police are now appealing for information to help trace the 16-year-old who they say has links to the south side of Edinburgh, and Aberdeen, with officers adding it is possible Michael may have travelled to London. He is known to use public transport.
Sergeant Ian Fraser said: “Concerns are growing for Michael’s welfare and we need to make sure he is safe and well. Enquiries are ongoing to trace him and one possibility is that he may have travelled to London, Camden Town area.”
Sergeant Fraser added: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has seen Michael or may know where he is.“
If you can help police trace Michael please 101, quoting reference number 3530 of Saturday, 8 June, 2024.
