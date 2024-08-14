Edinburgh missing: Edinburgh woman Rebecca Clough last seen in Liberton found safe and well

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 12:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 42-year-old woman who had been reported missing in Edinburgh has now been found safe and well.

Rebecca Clough, known as Becca, was last seen in the Liberton area on the evening of Tuesday, August 13. Officers said she may be travelling by car towards the west of the country.

Rebecca Clough, known as Becca, was last seen in the Liberton area in the evening of Tuesday, August 13. Officers advised she occasionally wears glassesRebecca Clough, known as Becca, was last seen in the Liberton area in the evening of Tuesday, August 13. Officers advised she occasionally wears glasses
Rebecca Clough, known as Becca, was last seen in the Liberton area in the evening of Tuesday, August 13. Officers advised she occasionally wears glasses | Police Scotland

She was described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, and has shoulder length red/purple hair. She was last seen wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms and top. She occasionally wears glasses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This evening, Wednesday, August 14, at 7.15pm, Police Scotland revealed she has now been found.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that Rebecca Clough, who was reported missing from the Liberton area of Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Related topics:EdinburghLibertonPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.