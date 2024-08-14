Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 42-year-old woman who had been reported missing in Edinburgh has now been found safe and well.

Rebecca Clough, known as Becca, was last seen in the Liberton area on the evening of Tuesday, August 13. Officers said she may be travelling by car towards the west of the country.

She was described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, and has shoulder length red/purple hair. She was last seen wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms and top. She occasionally wears glasses.

This evening, Wednesday, August 14, at 7.15pm, Police Scotland revealed she has now been found.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that Rebecca Clough, who was reported missing from the Liberton area of Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”