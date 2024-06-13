Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two pedestrians were also taken to hospital following the incident

Three people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following a serious crash on Liberton Road in the south of the city.

The crash, which happened around 12.35pm on Wednesday, June 12, involved a black Honda CBR 650 motorbike and a blue Skoda Octavia.

Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old male rider of the motorbike was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

Police are now appealing for information following a serious crash on Liberton Road in Edinburgh | Google Maps

Two pedestrians, a 59-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were also injured as a result of the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment. The road was closed for several hours as investigations were carried out before re-opening around 6.30pm.

Road policing officers are now appealing for information following the serious crash. Sergeant Birrell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who has any information to contact us.

“I would particularly appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage which may assist to get in touch.”