The crash was reported at around 12.25pm

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash which has seen a major Edinburgh road closed in both directions.

Liberton Road remains closed between Gilmerton Road and Kirk Brae following the crash involving a motorbike and a car. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. Bus diversions have been put in place and the AA is reporting ‘heavy traffic’ in the area.

Liberton Road in Edinburgh is closed in both directions following a crash involving a car and a motorbike | Google Maps

It is understood the accident happened shortly before 12.30pm. Edinburgh Travel News posted on X: “Liberton Road is closed in both directions between Kirk Brae and Gilmerton Road due to ongoing RTC.”

Posting an update at 1.20pm, Police Scotland said: “Liberton Road in Edinburgh is currently closed, following a crash involving a car and a motorbike, which took place around 12.25pm today (Wednesday, 12 June, 2024). Emergency services remain at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

Bus Diversions

Several Lothian Bus services are being diverted due to the closure. This includes services 7, 31, 37 and 47.

Service 7

The Lothian Buses website states: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Captain's Road, Howdenhall Road, Liberton Gardens, Liberton Brae and Liberton Road and are instead diverted via Gilmerton Road in both directions until further notice.”

Services 37 and 47

Lothian Buses ‘are unable to serve Liberton Road, Liberton Brae, Liberton Gardens and Howden Hall Road and are instead diverted via Gilmerton Road and Captain's Road in both directions until further notice.

Service 31