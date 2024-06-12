Liberton Road crash: Three in hospital following horror crash on busy Edinburgh road
Three people have been rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following a crash in the south of the city.
Ambulance crews scrambled to the scene at Liberton Road shortly after 12.30pm where it is understood there was a crash involving a motorbike and a car just minutes earlier. The road was closed in both directions following the incident and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.33pm to attend an incident on Liberton Road, Edinburgh.
“Three ambulances, a paramedic response unit, a trauma team and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene. Three patients were transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”
At 3.40pm Edinburgh Travel News reported ‘notable congestion’ in the surrounding area whilst the road remains closed. Lothian Buses has advised that several services in the area are delayed due to congestion on Gilmerton Road.
Edinburgh Travel News said: “Liberton Road remains closed both ways between Gilmerton Road and Kirk Brae following an RTC. Alternative / surrounding routes are busier than usual and we're seeing notable congestion on Gilmerton Road, Double Hedges Road, Kirk Brae and Mount Vernon Road.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Liberton Road in Edinburgh is currently closed, following a crash involving a car and a motorbike, which took place around 12.25pm today (Wednesday, 12 June, 2024). Emergency services remain at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”
Bus diversions and delays
Several Lothian Bus services are being diverted due to the closure. This includes services 7, 31, 37 and 47. Bus services 3, 7, 8, 29, 31, 37 and 47 are facing delays due to an increase in traffic on Gilmerton Road.
Service 7
The Lothian Buses website states: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Captain's Road, Howdenhall Road, Liberton Gardens, Liberton Brae and Liberton Road and are instead diverted via Gilmerton Road in both directions until further notice.”
Services 37 and 47
Lothian Buses ‘are unable to serve Liberton Road, Liberton Brae, Liberton Gardens and Howden Hall Road and are instead diverted via Gilmerton Road and Captain's Road in both directions until further notice.
Service 31
The bus operator is ‘unable to serve Liberton Road, Kirk Brae and part of Lasswade Road and are instead diverted via Gilmerton Road, Newtoft Street and Gilmerton Dykes Street in both directions until further notice.’
