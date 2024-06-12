Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian Ramsay was pronounced dead at a property on Westfield Road last Friday

The family of a man who was found dead at an Edinburgh property have said they are ‘shocked and saddened by his death’.

Brian Ramsay, 53, was pronounced dead at a Westfield Road property in the Gorgie area of the city on June 7. Officers were called to the area at around 12.55pm last Friday following reports of concern for a man. Mr Ramsay was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, June 10. Police said enquiries are ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them via 101.

Brian Ramsay, 53, was found dead at a Westfield Road property on June 7 | Police Scotland

Issuing a statement through Police Scotland, Brian's family said: "We are shocked and saddened by his death. We would ask that we are given privacy to come to terms with our loss at this time."

Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “Our enquiries into the full circumstances of this incident remain ongoing. We would ask anyone with any information which could assist us with the investigation, that has not already come forward, to please make contact with officers as soon as possible.

"Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the Mr Ramsay, and we will continue to support them during this difficult time."

