Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with assault after death on Westfield Road
A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with assault following the death of a man in Edinburgh.
Officers were called to Westfield Road at around 12.55pm on Friday, June 7 following concern for a man within a property. A 53-year-old man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware.
A police cordon remains in place on Westfield Road, between Gorgie Road and Stevenson Road, as police investigations continue.
Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing but we are treating this as a contained incident. Westfield Road has been closed to allow for investigations to be carried out in the area.
“We know this has had a significant impact on the local community and wider public so we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”
Lothian Buses said the road closure will affect services 1 and 2. In a statement they said: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Westfield Road and Stevenson Road and are instead diverted via Gorgie Road and Balgreen Road in both directions until further notice.”