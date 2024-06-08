Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The road remains closed as police investigations continue

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with assault following the death of a man in Edinburgh.

Officers were called to Westfield Road at around 12.55pm on Friday, June 7 following concern for a man within a property. A 53-year-old man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware.

A police cordon remains in place on Westfield Road, between Gorgie Road and Stevenson Road, as police investigations continue.

Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing but we are treating this as a contained incident. Westfield Road has been closed to allow for investigations to be carried out in the area.

“We know this has had a significant impact on the local community and wider public so we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”