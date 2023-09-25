News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Penicuik man Douglas McClure missing for eight days ‘may have travelled to Edinburgh'

The 46-year-old was last seen on September 17 at around 9am
By Neil Johnstone
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST
Police say a Midlothian man who disappeared eight days ago may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Douglas McClure, 46, was last seen near Eastfield Drive in Penicuik on the morning of Sunday, September 17. Mr McClure is described as a tall man with short black hair and was believed to be wearing a light-coloured jacket, blue jeans and a green hoodie on the day of his disappearance.

A Police Scotland appeal said: “We are asking for help to find a 46-year-old man reported missing from Penicuik. Douglas McClure was last seen around 9am on Sunday 17 September, 2023, in the Eastfield Drive area of the town.

Douglas McClure, 46 was last seen around 9am on Sunday 17 September. He is described as around 6ft 4ins and has short black hair. He has possibly travelled to the Edinburgh area. Photo: Police ScotlandDouglas McClure, 46 was last seen around 9am on Sunday 17 September. He is described as around 6ft 4ins and has short black hair. He has possibly travelled to the Edinburgh area. Photo: Police Scotland
Douglas McClure, 46 was last seen around 9am on Sunday 17 September. He is described as around 6ft 4ins and has short black hair. He has possibly travelled to the Edinburgh area. Photo: Police Scotland

“He is described as around 6ft 4ins and has short black hair. When last seen he was wearing a Khaki coloured jacket, green hoodie and blue jeans. He has possibly travelled to the Edinburgh area.” Anyone who can help is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1846 of September 20.

