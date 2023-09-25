The 46-year-old was last seen on September 17 at around 9am

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say a Midlothian man who disappeared eight days ago may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Douglas McClure, 46, was last seen near Eastfield Drive in Penicuik on the morning of Sunday, September 17. Mr McClure is described as a tall man with short black hair and was believed to be wearing a light-coloured jacket, blue jeans and a green hoodie on the day of his disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland appeal said: “We are asking for help to find a 46-year-old man reported missing from Penicuik. Douglas McClure was last seen around 9am on Sunday 17 September, 2023, in the Eastfield Drive area of the town.

Douglas McClure, 46 was last seen around 9am on Sunday 17 September. He is described as around 6ft 4ins and has short black hair. He has possibly travelled to the Edinburgh area. Photo: Police Scotland