News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Edinburgh missing people: Concern for 12-year-old Jamie McEwan who hasn't been seen 'for some time'

Police said they are growing concerned for the youngster’s welfare

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th May 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 16:40 BST

Police are searching for a missing child who hasn't been seen “for some time”, according to officers.

Concern is growing for 12-year-old Jamie McEwan who has gone missing from the Howden Hall area of Edinburgh, where he lives. The youngster is described as 5ft 5 and of slim build. He has short, fair hair and was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit and white Adidas trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Jamie has been missing for some time and concerns are growing for his welfare. Anyone who may have seen Jamie or who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland.” Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number 3323 of May 11.

Jamie McEwan has been missing from Edinburgh for 'some time' police have saidJamie McEwan has been missing from Edinburgh for 'some time' police have said
Jamie McEwan has been missing from Edinburgh for 'some time' police have said
Related topics:EdinburghPolicePolice ScotlandAdidas