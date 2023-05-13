Police are searching for a missing child who hasn't been seen “for some time”, according to officers.

Concern is growing for 12-year-old Jamie McEwan who has gone missing from the Howden Hall area of Edinburgh, where he lives. The youngster is described as 5ft 5 and of slim build. He has short, fair hair and was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit and white Adidas trainers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Jamie has been missing for some time and concerns are growing for his welfare. Anyone who may have seen Jamie or who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland.” Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number 3323 of May 11.