Edinburgh missing person: Police thank public for support to locate missing 31-year-old man David Wright
A 31-year-old man who went missing in Edinburgh has been found safe and well.
Police officers launched an appeal on Wednesday 20, December after ‘becoming increasingly concerned’ for a local man, David Wright.
Following the public appeal, officers have now traced David and thanked the public for their support.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that 31-year-old David Wright, missing from Edinburgh has been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”