Edinburgh missing person: Police thank public for support to locate missing 31-year-old man David Wright

David Wright has been found safe and well
By Neil Johnstone
Published 20th Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 09:58 GMT
A 31-year-old man who went missing in Edinburgh has been found safe and well.

Police officers launched an appeal on Wednesday 20, December after ‘becoming increasingly concerned’ for a local man, David Wright.

Following the public appeal, officers have now traced David and thanked the public for their support.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that 31-year-old David Wright, missing from Edinburgh has been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”

