A police officer was assaulted after they stopped a vehicle on the A720

A 13-year-old boy and 61-year-old man have been charged following an incident on the Edinburgh City Bypass which caused major delays.

At around 12.20pm on Wednesday, December 20, officers stopped a vehicle driving on the A720 near Dreghorn Junction due to ‘safety concerns’. A police officer was assaulted during the incident and a 13-year-old boy was charged. Police also charged a 61-year-old man and a report will be sent to Procurator Fiscal.

The incident saw Eastbound roads on the A720 temporarily closed, causing delays in both directions along the bypass. The AA reported ‘severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound between M8 J1 (Hermiston Gait)’ where the average speed 10 mph. Westbound traffic saw delays of up to 13 minutes between Lasswade Road and B701 Wester Hailes Road (Baberton Junction).

