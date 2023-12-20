Edinburgh missing: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for 31-year-old David Wright last seen in Redbraes Place
Police in Edinburgh are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a local man who last seen at around 10am on Wednesday.
David Wright, 31, was last seen in the Redbraes Place area of Edinburgh. He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard. David was last seen wearing a two-tone anorak, which is dark blue on top and light blue on bottom.
Constable Kristof Hona said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David's welfare and we are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward." Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0987 of December 20.