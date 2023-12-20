David Wright was last seen today at 10am in the Redbraes Place area of Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a local man who last seen at around 10am on Wednesday.

David Wright, 31, was last seen in the Redbraes Place area of Edinburgh. He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard. David was last seen wearing a two-tone anorak, which is dark blue on top and light blue on bottom.

