A man who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been found.

George Ritchie, 61, was reported missing after having last been seen at around 10.30pm on Saturday, March 29, in Margaret Rose Way in the Fairmilehead area.

Speaking earlier today, Inspector Alison Lawrie said: “We want to make sure George is safe and well. One possibility is that he has gone walking towards the Pentland Hills so we are asking people to look out for him in case he is in the area.

“Another possibility is that George may have headed into the city centre and gone towards the Stockbridge and Granton areas.“

Tonight, police said that George has been traced. A spokesman added: “Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”