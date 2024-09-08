Police in Edinburgh are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing.

Aydin Dogan was last seen in the Portobello area around 4pm on Friday September 6. He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short grey/black hair and a grey/black beard.

Aydin Dogan, 42, was last seen in the Portobello area of Edinburgh on Friday, September 6 | Police Scotland

When the 42-year-old was last seen he was wearing a dark jacket, white t-shirt, dark trousers and black and white trainers. He speaks with an English accent.

Officers are now appealing for help from the public to trace him. Inspector Sean McGarvey, from Craigmillar Police Station, said: “It’s vital we trace Aydin as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“If you think you’ve seen Aydin since Friday afternoon or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch with us. Aydin, if you see this appeal, please contact police so we can make sure you’re okay.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4641 of 6 September.