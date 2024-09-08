Edinburgh missing: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for 42-year-old man last seen in Portobello
Aydin Dogan was last seen in the Portobello area around 4pm on Friday September 6. He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short grey/black hair and a grey/black beard.
When the 42-year-old was last seen he was wearing a dark jacket, white t-shirt, dark trousers and black and white trainers. He speaks with an English accent.
Officers are now appealing for help from the public to trace him. Inspector Sean McGarvey, from Craigmillar Police Station, said: “It’s vital we trace Aydin as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.
“If you think you’ve seen Aydin since Friday afternoon or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch with us. Aydin, if you see this appeal, please contact police so we can make sure you’re okay.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4641 of 6 September.
