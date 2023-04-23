Police in Edinburgh have joined the search for a missing 14-year-old girl who, it is believed, may have travelled to the Capital.

Chelsea Roberts, from Cumbernauld, was last seen in Greenwood Crescent, Coatbridge, at around 9pm on Wednesday, April 19. The teenager has not been seen since and her family are growing concerned for her welfare.

Chelsea has been described as white, around 5ft 6in and of slim build. She has long brown, or fair, hair and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey joggers and black Converse trainers. It is believed she may have travelled to Edinburgh.

