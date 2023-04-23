Edinburgh missing: Police search for 14-year-old Chelsea Roberts who may have travelled from Cumbernauld
The teenager has not been seen in days
Police in Edinburgh have joined the search for a missing 14-year-old girl who, it is believed, may have travelled to the Capital.
Chelsea Roberts, from Cumbernauld, was last seen in Greenwood Crescent, Coatbridge, at around 9pm on Wednesday, April 19. The teenager has not been seen since and her family are growing concerned for her welfare.
Chelsea has been described as white, around 5ft 6in and of slim build. She has long brown, or fair, hair and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey joggers and black Converse trainers. It is believed she may have travelled to Edinburgh.
Anyone with information or who may have seen Chelsea is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3327 of April 19.