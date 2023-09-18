Police in Edinburgh are searching for a 12-year-old schoolgirl who has been reported missing in the city.

Lily Wallace was last seen in Barn Park Crescent at around 1.20pm today, Monday, September 18. She is described as around 5ft 6, of slim build and has blue eyes and long brown hair. Her hair was in a ponytail and she was wearing grey leggings, a black Adidas zipped top and grey trainers.