Edinburgh missing: Search for 12-year-old girl last seen in Barn Park Crescent

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST
Police in Edinburgh are searching for a 12-year-old schoolgirl who has been reported missing in the city.

Lily Wallace was last seen in Barn Park Crescent at around 1.20pm today, Monday, September 18. She is described as around 5ft 6, of slim build and has blue eyes and long brown hair. Her hair was in a ponytail and she was wearing grey leggings, a black Adidas zipped top and grey trainers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Anyone with information or who may have seen Lily is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1512 of September 18.”

