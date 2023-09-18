Edinburgh missing: Search for 12-year-old girl last seen in Barn Park Crescent
Police have launched a search for a missing schoolgirl
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Edinburgh are searching for a 12-year-old schoolgirl who has been reported missing in the city.
Lily Wallace was last seen in Barn Park Crescent at around 1.20pm today, Monday, September 18. She is described as around 5ft 6, of slim build and has blue eyes and long brown hair. Her hair was in a ponytail and she was wearing grey leggings, a black Adidas zipped top and grey trainers.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Anyone with information or who may have seen Lily is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1512 of September 18.”