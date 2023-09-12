News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Police search underway for 78-year-old Edinburgh man who has been missing for 11 days

Alan Martin was last seen in Lauriston Place around midday on Friday, September 1
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:17 BST
An urgent search has been launched in an effort to trace an Edinburgh man who has been missing for 11 days.

Alan Martin was last seen at about 12pm on Friday, September 1, in Lauriston Place.

His home address is unknown, although it is believed he lives in a garage or lock up in the Morningside or Bruntsfield area of the city.

Alan Martin was last seen at around 12pm on Friday (September 1) around Lauriston Place in EdinburghAlan Martin was last seen at around 12pm on Friday (September 1) around Lauriston Place in Edinburgh
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Alan is a 78-year-old white male, 5’8” tall and slim build. He has white hair and a large white beard. He frequently wears shorts, is rarely without a hat and speaks with an English accent.

“Alan is also known to travel on a ‘cargo’ style pedal cycle, however, it is unconfirmed if he has access to this at present.

“If anyone has seen Alan or has any information on his whereabouts or can identify his garage, please call 101 and quote incident number 3571 of 11/09/2023.”