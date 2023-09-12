Alan Martin was last seen in Lauriston Place around midday on Friday, September 1

An urgent search has been launched in an effort to trace an Edinburgh man who has been missing for 11 days.

Alan Martin was last seen at about 12pm on Friday, September 1, in Lauriston Place.

His home address is unknown, although it is believed he lives in a garage or lock up in the Morningside or Bruntsfield area of the city.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Alan is a 78-year-old white male, 5’8” tall and slim build. He has white hair and a large white beard. He frequently wears shorts, is rarely without a hat and speaks with an English accent.

“Alan is also known to travel on a ‘cargo’ style pedal cycle, however, it is unconfirmed if he has access to this at present.