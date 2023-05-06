News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man and woman arrested after disturbance in Lauriston Place, Tollcross

Man and woman rushed to hospital then arrested after Edinburgh incident

By Jolene Campbell
Published 6th May 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:17 BST

A man and woman have been arrested following a disturbance in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon, May 6.

Police attended the incident near Lauriston Place in Tollcross at around 12.40pm. The man and woman were taken to hospital for treatment after the incident and later arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.40pm on Saturday, 6 May, 2023, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in the Lauriston Place area of Tollcross. A man and a woman have been taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing."

Police were called to a disturbance at TollcrossPolice were called to a disturbance at Tollcross
