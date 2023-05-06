Police attended the incident near Lauriston Place in Tollcross at around 12.40pm. The man and woman were taken to hospital for treatment after the incident and later arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.40pm on Saturday, 6 May, 2023, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in the Lauriston Place area of Tollcross. A man and a woman have been taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing."