Edinburgh cafes: Gloria Jean's coffee shop in Hanover Street closes suddenly

Cafe owners did not give a reason for the sudden closure.

By Jolene Campbell
Published 6th May 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:35 BST

Popular cafe Gloria Jean’s on Hanover Street in the city centre has closed down suddenly with no reason given by owners.

The cafe is the latest in a string of closures of cafe’s in the Capital with several shutting their doors in the past few months, including Elephant and Bagels, Blue Bear Cafe and Roots as well as Costa Coffee on Haddington Place. Owned by the Australian coffee giant the Hanover Street store has been emptied and signage already taken down. It was still listed on the Gloria Jean’s website on Saturday 6 May.

It’s not known why the cafe has closed and there’s no communication about it on the cafe’s Facebook page. Owned by Retail Food Group, the chain announced in 2018 that it would be seeking to open 190 outlets in the UK over the next decade after signing 20-year Franchise Agreement with Glasgow-based businessman Naweed Nasir.

Gloria Jean's coffee shop in Edinburgh's Hanover Street has closedGloria Jean's coffee shop in Edinburgh's Hanover Street has closed
Gloria Jean’s has been contacted for comment.

Related topics:CafeEdinburghCosta Coffee