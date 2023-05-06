Popular cafe Gloria Jean’s on Hanover Street in the city centre has closed down suddenly with no reason given by owners.

The cafe is the latest in a string of closures of cafe’s in the Capital with several shutting their doors in the past few months, including Elephant and Bagels, Blue Bear Cafe and Roots as well as Costa Coffee on Haddington Place. Owned by the Australian coffee giant the Hanover Street store has been emptied and signage already taken down. It was still listed on the Gloria Jean’s website on Saturday 6 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not known why the cafe has closed and there’s no communication about it on the cafe’s Facebook page. Owned by Retail Food Group, the chain announced in 2018 that it would be seeking to open 190 outlets in the UK over the next decade after signing 20-year Franchise Agreement with Glasgow-based businessman Naweed Nasir.

Gloria Jean's coffee shop in Edinburgh's Hanover Street has closed