A beloved Capital cafe has announced that it has closed its doors after facing “economic challenges.” The Blue Bear, in Brandon Terrace, announced that it has closed for good as of Monday, February 27. In a statement, the cafe said it had been a “very difficult decision to make but due to the economic challenges of the past few years, it is no longer sustainable to keep the Blue Bear going.”

Owners also wanted to thank customers and staff alike over the years, adding “we are grateful for all your hard work and commitment.” The cafe has been open for over six and a half years and is not the only one in Edinburgh shutting down, with The Garden Bistro also siting the cost of living crisis as the reason for closing up, and Roots, which was unable to find a cheaper home in the city after closing its current cafe.