An Edinburgh eaterie described as a “godsend” during lockdown has announced its sad closure.

The Garden Bistro, located in Saughton Park Walled Gardens, was literally a breath of fresh air for locals during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing family and friends to get together in a safe, socially-distanced environment.

But in a post on social media, the owners informed customers of their decision to close, citing a variety of factors including the cost of living crisis, the aftermath of the pandemic and the massive increase in costs.

They wrote on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we have had to close The Garden Bistro.

“We tried everything we possibly could to keep the business trading and invested large sums of our own personal money where we could but a combination of factors including the cost of living crisis, the aftermath of the pandemic and the massive increase in cost of sales means we just cannot stretch any further.

“We have taken advice and explored as many options as we could but ultimately, we have no choice.

“We thank all of our hard working staff and loyal customers over the past three years and hope that Saughton Park will find a suitable new operator as quickly as possible.”

Dozens of customers reacted to the news in the comments section, with the majority saying it will be much missed.

One Facebook user wrote: “Really sorry to hear this. Takeaway teas from here were a godsend during lockdown, and I've enjoyed meeting many friends, and family, here for breakfast and lunch.”

Another customer said: “So very sorry to hear the bistro has closed. It was a lifesaver during the pandemic and I had many a coffee and catch up with friends at the tables outside when we weren’t allowed to socialise indoors. Have used it often since then as well – it was such an asset to the park.”

It is the latest in long line of local businesses to announce their closure in recent weeks.