News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
3 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
8 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Edinburgh coffee shop Costa Coffee in Leith Walk closes suddenly with a note left to customers

The Costa Coffee near the top of Leith Walk thanked customers for their support in a note stuck to the door.

By Jolene Campbell
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:59 BST

A central Edinburgh Costa Coffee has closed suddenly with customers informed by a note stuck to the door.

The busy café, in Haddington Place, closed down on Friday, April 28. The reason for the sudden closure hasn’t been confirmed but a source said the private landlord hopes to make more profit on the building and is considering plans for student accommodation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Monday, May 1, just a couple of days after closing, all tables and chairs inside as well as the external signage of the café was removed. A note on the door said: "Store closing: This store will be closing permanently on Friday, April 28 at 5.30pm. We would like to thank all of our customers who have supported us over the years. Your nearest Costa Coffee can be found at Leith Newkirkgate Shopping Centre. Thank you from all the team at Costa Haddington Place."

The cafe closed suddenlyThe cafe closed suddenly
The cafe closed suddenly
Most Popular

Costa Coffee has been contacted for comment.

New Greggs opens on Edinburgh Castle Street creating 20 jobs in the city

Related topics:EdinburghCosta CoffeeGreggs