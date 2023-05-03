The busy café, in Haddington Place, closed down on Friday, April 28. The reason for the sudden closure hasn’t been confirmed but a source said the private landlord hopes to make more profit on the building and is considering plans for student accommodation .

On Monday, May 1, just a couple of days after closing, all tables and chairs inside as well as the external signage of the café was removed. A note on the door said: "Store closing: This store will be closing permanently on Friday, April 28 at 5.30pm. We would like to thank all of our customers who have supported us over the years. Your nearest Costa Coffee can be found at Leith Newkirkgate Shopping Centre. Thank you from all the team at Costa Haddington Place."