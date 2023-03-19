Police are growing ‘very concerned’ for an Edinburgh teenager who was last seen meeting a man at a bus station.

Faith Marley disappeared from the Leith area on Wednesday, March 15 and officers said she travelled from Edinburgh on a Citylink 900 bus to Glasgow. The 15-year-old is said to have arrived at Buchanan Bus Station shortly after 11.05am and is then seen on CCTV meeting a man around 15 minutes later. The pair can be seen leaving the bus station in the direction of North Hannover Street.

Chief Inspector Cath Thorburn said: “This sighting in Glasgow is now the most recent confirmed sighting of Faith. While nothing from our enquiries suggest she has come to any harm, she has now not been seen since Wednesday morning and we remain very concerned for her.”

Faith Marley was seen meeting a man at Glasgow's Buchanan Bus Station

Faith is described as around 5ft 7, of medium build and has dark blonde shoulder-length hair. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a black hooded top, leggings and black and white high-top converse shoes.

The man she was seen with is described as white, around 20-30 years old and has dark hair. He was wearing a grey jumper, black trousers and black footwear. He was also pulling a white or silver case or box with a blue bag on top of the handle and carrying a dark backpack.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen or heard from the teenager to get in touch with police. Chief Inspector Thorburn said: “We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or heard from Faith at any time since Wednesday to get in touch urgently.