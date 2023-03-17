News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Urgent appeal for missing teenage girl Faith Marley, last seen in Leith

Teenage girl was last seen in Leith two days ago

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

Concerns are growing for a missing teenage girl last seen in the Leith area of Edinburgh. Faith Marley disappeared at around 7am on Wednesday, March 15, in the Bangor Road area of Leith, police say. The 15-year-old is described as around 5ft 7ins, of medium build and with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, leggings and black and white high top converse shoes.

Faith is previously known to have travelled to a number of other areas beyond Edinburgh, including Aberdeen, the Scottish Borders and the North East of England, police said. Inspector Steph Garnett said: “As time passes since Faith was last seen, our concerns for her continue to grow, so I am urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch.

“If you can help, please call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 0385 of Wednesday, 15 March, 2023.”

Faith Marley was last seen in the Leith area of Edinburgh on Wednesday, March 15 (Photo: Police Scotland)
A previous image released by police of missing Faith, 15
