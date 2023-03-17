Concerns are growing for a missing teenage girl last seen in the Leith area of Edinburgh . Faith Marley disappeared at around 7am on Wednesday, March 15, in the Bangor Road area of Leith, police say. The 15-year-old is described as around 5ft 7ins, of medium build and with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, leggings and black and white high top converse shoes.

Faith is previously known to have travelled to a number of other areas beyond Edinburgh, including Aberdeen, the Scottish Borders and the North East of England, police said. Inspector Steph Garnett said: “As time passes since Faith was last seen, our concerns for her continue to grow, so I am urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch.