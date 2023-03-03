Edinburgh missing: Teenagers missing from East Lothian found safe and well, police confirm
Police have thanked those who helped with their search
By Rhoda Morrison
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:28pm
Two teenagers whose disappearances sparked a police search have been found safe and well.
Officers tonight confirmed that Courtney Renwick and Natalie Anderson, aged 14 and 15 respectively, had been traced. An investigation had been launched earlier this week after both girls were reported missing. They had last been seen at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”