A 29-year-old woman who had been missing since Friday has been traced.

Police yesterday issued an appeal to the public on the whereabouts of Toni McNelis, who was reported missing from Penicuik after last being seen around midnight on Friday, March 14, in the Edinburgh Road area of the town.

And they also appealed directly to Ms McNelis to get in touch.

Toni McNelis has now been traced | supplied

They said they were concerned for her welfare and her family and friends were extremely worried about her.

Police said they believed she may have travelled to the Glasgow area but she also had links with Edinburgh.

And this morning, Police Scotland said Ms McNelis had been traced and thanked everyone who had shared or responded to the appeal.