Edinburgh missing: Woman missing from Rotherham since December 13 'could be in Edinburgh' say police
A missing woman who was last seen five days ago ‘may have travelled to Edinburgh’, police have said.
Rotherham woman Zoe, whose surname was not released by police, was captured on CCTV on board the 4.18pm train leaving Kiveton and travelling towards Leeds. A campaign to help find the 31-year-old was launched by police officers in South Yorkshire last week and officers said Zoe was last seen around 1.45pm on December 13 leaving a property on Aughton Road in Swallownest.
Police shared a picture of Zoe when she was travelling on a train last week and have since released further images of Zoe in an effort to help trace the missing woman. The new pictures show the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Writing on social media, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Rotherham are asking for your help to find 31-year-old Zoe, who was last seen yesterday (13 December) around 1.45pm leaving a property on Aughton Road in Swallownest.”
If you have any information about Zoe you can contact Police Scotland or South Yorkshire police on 101.