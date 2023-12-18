Zoe was last seen on a train heading to towards Leeds on December 13

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A missing woman who was last seen five days ago ‘may have travelled to Edinburgh’, police have said.

Rotherham woman Zoe, whose surname was not released by police, was captured on CCTV on board the 4.18pm train leaving Kiveton and travelling towards Leeds. A campaign to help find the 31-year-old was launched by police officers in South Yorkshire last week and officers said Zoe was last seen around 1.45pm on December 13 leaving a property on Aughton Road in Swallownest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police shared a picture of Zoe when she was travelling on a train last week and have since released further images of Zoe in an effort to help trace the missing woman. The new pictures show the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Zoe, 31, from Rotherham, was last seen on board the 4.18pm train leaving Kiveton travelling towards Leeds on December 13. Police say she may have travelled to Glasgow or Edinburgh

Writing on social media, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Rotherham are asking for your help to find 31-year-old Zoe, who was last seen yesterday (13 December) around 1.45pm leaving a property on Aughton Road in Swallownest.”