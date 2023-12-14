Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating vandalism in Edinburgh city centre have released images of a man in a flat cap.

The incident happened within St Andrew Square at about 4.50pm on Saturday, 9 December, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they believe could have information that would assist with the investigation.

Detectives investigating vandalism in Edinburgh city centre have released images of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.

The man in the images is described as white and aged between 20 to 30 years old with short brown hair. He was wearing a flat cap, knee-length coat, blue jeans and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who can help in identifying and tracing the man should report this to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2618 of 9 December, 2023.