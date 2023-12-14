Edinburgh crime: Police investigating vandalism at St Andrew Square release CCTV images of man in flat cap
Detectives investigating vandalism in Edinburgh city centre have released images of a man in a flat cap.
The incident happened within St Andrew Square at about 4.50pm on Saturday, 9 December, 2023.
Police have now released CCTV images of a man they believe could have information that would assist with the investigation.
The man in the images is described as white and aged between 20 to 30 years old with short brown hair. He was wearing a flat cap, knee-length coat, blue jeans and carrying a backpack.
Anyone who can help in identifying and tracing the man should report this to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2618 of 9 December, 2023.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.