A 25-year-old man from Edinburgh has been arrested and charged after police seized £180,000 worth of drugs from his property.

Officers searched a house in The Jewel area of Edinburgh on Wednesday, December 13, where they recovered drugs believed to be cannabis, cocaine and diazepam. A five-figure sum of cash was also seized, along with a number of designer items of shoes, estimated to be worth over £6,000.

A 25-year-old man was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police seized a vast quantity of drugs from house in the Jewel area of Edinburgh on Wednesday, 13 December, 2023. The drugs had an estimated street value of £180,000. Photo Credit: rawpixel.com

Assisting with the police operation was PD Freddie, a specialist drugs search dog who found the stash of drugs hidden within Edinburgh property. During the search PD Freddie, a six-year-old Springer Spaniel, indicated to officers that drugs were concealed within a particular room of the house. Officers were then able to recover the above drugs which had been hidden from plain sight.