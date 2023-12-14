Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after police seize £180,000 of cannabis, cocaine and diazepam in Jewel property
A 25-year-old man from Edinburgh has been arrested and charged after police seized £180,000 worth of drugs from his property.
Officers searched a house in The Jewel area of Edinburgh on Wednesday, December 13, where they recovered drugs believed to be cannabis, cocaine and diazepam. A five-figure sum of cash was also seized, along with a number of designer items of shoes, estimated to be worth over £6,000.
A 25-year-old man was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.
Assisting with the police operation was PD Freddie, a specialist drugs search dog who found the stash of drugs hidden within Edinburgh property. During the search PD Freddie, a six-year-old Springer Spaniel, indicated to officers that drugs were concealed within a particular room of the house. Officers were then able to recover the above drugs which had been hidden from plain sight.
Deputy Local Area Commander Inspector Kirsty McArthur-Kerr said: “This recovery highlights our commitment to the crackdown on illicit drugs in our local community and we will continue to use every resource at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our community. We rely on the help and support of the public. We urge anyone with information or concerns regarding drugs in their local area, to contact us through 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”