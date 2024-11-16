Edinburgh missing woman Rebecca Clough is traced

By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Nov 2024
A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced.

Police had appealed for information after Rebecca Clough was reported missing, having last been seen in Coulter Crescent, Liberton, on Wednesday, November, 13.

Rebecca Clough has now been traced | Police Scotland

Officers said she may have travelled to the Perth and Kinross and Dundee areas. But on Friday evening police issued a statement saying she had been traced and thanked people for sharing their appeal.

The statement from Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that Rebecca Clough, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has now been traced.”

