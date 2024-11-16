Edinburgh missing woman Rebecca Clough is traced
A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced.
Police had appealed for information after Rebecca Clough was reported missing, having last been seen in Coulter Crescent, Liberton, on Wednesday, November, 13.
Officers said she may have travelled to the Perth and Kinross and Dundee areas. But on Friday evening police issued a statement saying she had been traced and thanked people for sharing their appeal.
The statement from Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that Rebecca Clough, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has now been traced.”
