Edinburgh MoonWalk 2024: All road closures ahead of iconic overnight marathon to raise money for charity
Now in its 18th year, MoonWalk Scotland will see around 800 people take part in full and half marathons throughout the evening wearing the charity’s trademark brightly decorated bras and colourful ‘bra t-shirts’.
Those taking part will assemble at 9pm on September 7 at Holyrood Park with the event expected to get underway at around 10.30pm. The annual event, which first took place in Edinburgh in 2006 has raised around £22million to date for several charities and is expected to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds this weekend.
There will be several road closures in place as hundreds of walkers make their way through the capital across Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Road closures between 10.30pm and 1.45am
Holyrood Gait, Horse Wynd, Queen's Drive and Duke's Walk will be closed between 10.30pm and 1.45am
Road closures between 11.30pm and 4am
Ravelston Dykes Road will be closed between 11.30pm and 4am
A number of Edinburgh buidings will be lit up with pink lighting to support the event including Camera Obscura, Lloyds on the Mound, The Royal Society Edinburgh, St Giles’ Cathedral and the City Chambers.
