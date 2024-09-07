Edinburgh MoonWalk 2024: All road closures ahead of iconic overnight marathon to raise money for charity

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 7th Sep 2024, 14:00 BST

Hundreds of men and women will walk through the streets of Edinburgh tonight to raise money for people living with cancer. 

Now in its 18th year, MoonWalk Scotland will see around 800 people take part in full and half marathons throughout the evening wearing the charity’s trademark brightly decorated bras and colourful ‘bra t-shirts’.

Hundreds of women and men wearing brightly decorated bras will be walking a half or full marathon overnight through the streets of Edinburgh overnight September 7/8. | Sub

Those taking part will assemble at 9pm on September 7 at Holyrood Park with the event expected to get underway at around 10.30pm. The annual event, which first took place in Edinburgh in 2006 has raised around £22million to date for several charities and is expected to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds this weekend. 

There will be several road closures in place as hundreds of walkers make their way through the capital across Saturday night and Sunday morning. 

Road closures between 10.30pm and 1.45am

Holyrood Gait, Horse Wynd, Queen's Drive and Duke's Walk will be closed between 10.30pm and 1.45am

Road closures between 11.30pm and 4am

Ravelston Dykes Road will be closed between 11.30pm and 4am

A number of Edinburgh buidings will be lit up with pink lighting to support the event including Camera Obscura, Lloyds on the Mound, The Royal Society Edinburgh, St Giles’ Cathedral and the City Chambers

