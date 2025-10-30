Edinburgh MP and former SNP minister Ash Regan has challenged John Swinney over the Scottish Government’s failure to implement a fireworks licensing scheme which she got onto the statute book.

Ms Regan used First Minister’ Questions in the Scottish Parliament to ask Mr Swinney why the government had reportedly abandoned key provisions of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022, including the licensing scheme, which would have required people to obtain a permit to buy pyrotechnics

She claimed communities across Scotland had been turned into Bonfire Night “war zones” because of the irresponsible use of fireworks and said members of the public and the emergency services were “at their wit’s end”.

Ash Regan was Community Safety Minister and got the fireworks legislation onto the statute book | Scottish Parliament

Mr Swinney said the licensing scheme had been “paused” due to cost, but would be kept under review. He said most of the 2022 Act had been implemented, including the power for local authorities to introduce firework control zones.

But Ms Regan - who was Community Safety Minister from 2018 until October 2022, when she resigned in protest over gender recognition reform - said firework control zones did not work without controls on purchasing.

She said: “The Parliament passed that law more than three years ago to protect the public and our emergency services.

“There have been four bonfire nights since the law was enacted, and the constituents and emergency services that I worked with to introduce the law remain at their wit’s end.

“Only the United Kingdom Government can ban fireworks, but the public consultation on the issue was one of the most responded-to consultations that this parliament has ever run.

“In constituencies across Scotland, communities on the front line—mine is one of them—have become annual Bonfire Night war zones.

“Those communities deserve the use by Scotland of all the powers that we have available to us to help them, but they are now bracing for impact. Firefighters, police officers and paramedics continuously put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public, and they deserve more than warm words—they deserve the delivery of the law.

“The licensing system is still undelivered, and vital fire stations such as Marionville, in my constituency, face closure. Public trust is on the line, so will the First Minister commit to looking again at implementing the law in full?”

Mr Swinney insisted much of the legislation had been implemented, including the prohibition on providing or making available fireworks or pyrotechnic articles to children, a new statutory aggravation for courts to use when sentencing offenders who have used fireworks to attack emergency service workers, and new offences on possession of pyrotechnics in public places and at designated venues and events.

And he said: “Anyone who takes part in illegal activity or disorder can expect a robust response from Police Scotland.”