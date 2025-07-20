Edinburgh MP Christine Jardine calls for Gaza students and researchers to be given safe passage to Scotland
She said the UK visa centre in Gaza had been closed since 2023, meaning the scholars were unable to apply for visas and had no safe way to reach Edinburgh. She has written to the Foreign Office, asking for steps to be taken to ensure they can get here.
Ms Jardine said: “France and Ireland have worked to enable the safe passage of scholars from Gaza who hold offers of admission at various universities in their countries, and it is vital the UK Government gets similar structures in place.
“It goes without saying it will be life changing for offer holders to leave Gaza safely and quickly, and begin their studies or fellowships at one of this country’s many world-leading universities.
“I have asked the UK Government what steps they are taking to ensure those in Gaza who have been accepted to Edinburgh University get the help they need to travel here as soon as possible.”
In her letter, Ms Jardine said she had been contacted by the university on the issue. She wrote: “I am aware the governments of France and Ireland have recently coordinated with the Israeli government to enable the safe passage of scholars from Gaza who hold offers of admission at various universities in their countries.
“It is vital we do what we can to support safe passage of those who wish to study and contribute to our institutions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.