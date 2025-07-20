Edinburgh West Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine has called on the UK Government to take action to ensure the safe passage of students and researchers from Gaza due to come to Edinburgh University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said the UK visa centre in Gaza had been closed since 2023, meaning the scholars were unable to apply for visas and had no safe way to reach Edinburgh. She has written to the Foreign Office, asking for steps to be taken to ensure they can get here.

Ms Jardine said: “France and Ireland have worked to enable the safe passage of scholars from Gaza who hold offers of admission at various universities in their countries, and it is vital the UK Government gets similar structures in place.

Christine Jardine said she had personal experience of how social media can quickly turn nasty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It goes without saying it will be life changing for offer holders to leave Gaza safely and quickly, and begin their studies or fellowships at one of this country’s many world-leading universities.

“I have asked the UK Government what steps they are taking to ensure those in Gaza who have been accepted to Edinburgh University get the help they need to travel here as soon as possible.”

In her letter, Ms Jardine said she had been contacted by the university on the issue. She wrote: “I am aware the governments of France and Ireland have recently coordinated with the Israeli government to enable the safe passage of scholars from Gaza who hold offers of admission at various universities in their countries.

“It is vital we do what we can to support safe passage of those who wish to study and contribute to our institutions.”