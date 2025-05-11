Edinburgh named one of the best UK cities to head out for a picnic this summer

Edinburgh has been named one of the best UK cities to head outdoors for a picnic this summer.

With warmer weather returning and Britain heading for record temperatures this May, thousands are expected to flock to parks across the country to soak up the sun and enjoy alfresco picnics. There’s nothing quite like lounging on the grass with music playing and good company all around, but where in the UK can Brits enjoy a perfect picnic setting?

The experts at idealo have analysed the top 30 UK cities using key picnic criteria, including the percentage of green space, park quality, safety scores, and average summer temperature, to reveal which cities offer the most inviting settings for a picnic this summer.

Edinburgh claimed third place with a picnic score of 8.01/10, proving that cooler summer temperatures, averaging 12.7°C, don’t take away from it being a picnic capital.

As the safest city in the ranking, with a safety score of 68.78, it offers peace of mind alongside postcard-worthy spots like Princes Street Gardens and Holyrood Park. With a park quality index of 81.07, Edinburgh offers a “picturesque and well-kept setting for a memorable park alfresco escape”, according to idealo.

Edinburgh has been named as one of the best cities in the UK to have a picnic. Stock photo of people enjoying the sun in the Meadows. (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Reading was crowned the best city in the UK for a picnic, earning a score of 8.21/10. Nestled along the scenic Thames and Kennet rivers, the city enjoys the UK’s warmest average summer temperature at a pleasant 21.7°C.

With 42 per cent of green spaces and a park quality score of 78.3 out of 100, the study found that “Reading offers a perfect setting for lazy afternoons, alfresco lunches, and unwinding under the sun”.

Swansea was second among the UK’s top picnic cities, with a total score of 8.08/10. Set along the stunning South Wales coast, it is home to the highest proportion of green space at 46.5 per cent and a park quality score of 84.38 out of 100.

Katy Philip, money-saving expert at idealo, said: “Before you pack your basket and head out, make sure you’re familiar with the rules of the park you’re visiting. Many public parks have their own restrictions, especially when it comes to music, barbecues, and alcohol. Checking ahead of time can save you the hassle and money".

The study also crowned three London parks the best in the UK - Richmond Park, Hyde Park and Greenwich Park.