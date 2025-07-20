A young woman who overcame autism and chronic seizures to complete her studies is now working to help others facing similar challenges.

Business Management student Emma Sullivan feels like she has achieved the impossible after she graduated with first class honours from Edinburgh Napier University earlier this month.

Now 22, it was three years ago that she began experiencing convulsive episodes which became increasingly intense and unpredictable. Months of tests and appointments eventually led to a diagnosis of Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

Emma Sullivan graduated with first class honours in Business Management from Napier University. | supplied

After carefully balancing the condition with her studies, Emma has been formally presented with her degree at the Usher Hall – where she paid tribute to her parents for their support.

Equipped with her new qualification, she now hopes to raise awareness of conditions like hers, while championing disability advocacy and support.

Emma said: “The weekend before starting second year I experienced two out of control ‘episodes’, which I didn’t know were seizures at the time. After undergoing a couple of tests they were unable to detect any abnormalities and it was put down to stress.

“I continued to have these ‘episodes’ every few weeks. They were becoming more intense and I would be very disorientated before and after them. It took around seven months to finally have an explanation of what I was going through.”

FND affects how the brain processes signals, with symptoms including seizures, fatigue and pain. Treatments focus on managing and improving the condition through rehabilitation therapy.

Emma added: “Once I had the diagnosis it helped to give some clarity, but I still had to learn how to adapt to this new reality. Other things in my life needed to take a back seat.

“During flare-ups I was having multiple seizures a day, which was both physically and mentally exhausting. Through neuropsychology appointments I learned that pacing myself was extremely important, and this has really helped me to continue my studies.

"Alongside the seizures I would also experience limb and muscle weakness, muscle spasms, chronic pain, fatigue and dissociation.”

Two months before her first seizures Emma had also been diagnosed with autism.

"Alongside navigating this new, massive health change, I was also coming to terms with what the autism diagnosis meant for me. It has been a lot to process during the past few years,” she added.

Emma’s degree dissertation focused on the impact working from home can have on autistic employees – findings from which were shared at Napier’s ENclusion conference in May.

FND at a glance

Symptoms: Seizures, numbness, tingling, pain, memory problems, movement disorders, difficulty concentrating

Causes: FND is believed to be related to how the brain processes information and signals, potentially involving disruptions in networks

Diagnosis: FND is diagnosed based on a thorough neurological examination, including a review of symptoms and a physical exam

Treatment: Treatment often involves a multidisciplinary approach, including physical and psychologi- cal therapies, medications and education

Stress: While stress can be a trigger or exacerbating factor, it is not the sole cause of FND.

Prevalence: FND is surprisingly common, with some studies suggesting it affects a significant portion of patients attending neurology clinics