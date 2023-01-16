Edinburgh news: Police flood residential street in Muirhouse after sudden death of man
Police were called to the sudden death of a man in Muirhouse.
Officers were alerted to the sudden death of a 51-year-old man in the early hours of Monday morning. Police attended a tower block on Inchmickery Court in Muirhouse to investigate the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25am on Monday, 16 January, 2023, officers were called to a report of the sudden death of a 51-year-old man on Inchmickery Court, Edinburgh.
“Enquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”