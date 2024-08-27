Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Oasis concerts in Edinburgh will come at the city’s busiest time of the year.

The gigs at Murrayfield on August 8 and 9 will coincide with the Festival and Fringe, when the Capital is already thronged. And the extra crowds will potentially place extra pressure on transport and other services.

But today the city council welcomed the news that Oasis would be returning to Edinburgh and promised to work with other agencies and Capital residents to manage the impact.

Liam Gallagher onstage at Murrayfield Stadium the last time Oasis played Scotland. | TSPL

Culture and communities convener Val Walker said: “Following this morning’s exciting announcement that Oasis will once again perform together live in Edinburgh, it’s fantastic that the capital is a stop on their world tour. Their long-awaited return to the stage will be amongst the most anticipated gigs of the year.

“Whilst we’re proud to host the biggest and best events and hope everyone who gets a ticket will have an excellent experience, we are always conscious of our residents who live here year-round.

“We’re also more than aware that the concerts will happen at an already extremely busy time of the year. We will work closely with the SRU and our multi-agency partners to make sure these concerts are delivered safely, with arrangements in place to work with local residents and their representatives to manage the impact.”

ScotRail said any travel information for the concerts would be announced much closer to the time.