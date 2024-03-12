Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular bakery Greggs is closing its Ocean Terminal branch within weeks, the Evening News can reveal.

The food-to-go giant is expected to close the shop in May to make way for a disabled toilet for Level X, the gaming and leisure venue which is due to open this year. A spokesperson confirmed that staff will be relocated to other Greggs shops around Edinburgh.

Several shops recently closed on the ground floor to make way for the immersive gaming experience which will be located adjacent to the ground floor entrance, amalgamating nine units plus the space between them.

Staff at the centre branded it a 'huge blow' amid concerns about a decline in shops and outlets during a massive redevelopment.

It comes amid a major £250 million renovation of the centre, after the council approved Phase 2 of the redevelopment on 10th January 2024.

One worker at the bakery said: "It's a huge blow to the centre to lose the Greggs. It seems a shame because it's always busy and well used, plus there's hardly any eateries left in the centre now. There is a lot going on with the revamp and many shops and outlets in the centre have closed recently as part of that."

Lothians MSP Foysol Choudhury echoed the concerns. He told the Evening News "I've heard concerns from local business owners about poor footfall at Ocean Terminal and uncertainty over the future. The removal of Greggs on top of the M&S will land another blow.

"The future for Ocean Terminal is very concerning for businesses and the local community-many are unsure about the plans for the future and how they will be supported in the meantime, before the new plans are delivered.

"More community and business outreach should be done to ensure that businesses are supported to remain in the area and the local community's needs are still served whilst these new plans are implemented.

"Failing to support existing shops before the new development is fully complete will only lead to challenges for businesses and a barren shopping centre, which will fail local residents' needs. I'll continue to support businesses and communities in getting their voice heard."

Plans outlined for phase two show the transformation of the Centre as part of the regeneration of Leith waterfront to a 'pedestrian-centric' neighbourhood with 530 new homes, community amenities including a supermarket and medical centre and mixed-use community spaces,.

Ambassador Investment Management, owner of Ocean Terminal hailed the approval of phase two of the plans as a significant milestone and said the development will drive a shift from a retail-focused centre to a mixed-use town centre.

Works to make way and allow for the part-demolition of the multi-storey car park and former Debenhams retail unit commenced in 2023 and are still underway. The demolition of the historical bridge connecting the Royal Yacht Britannia to the centre has also started.