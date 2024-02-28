Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 600 fines have been issued in the first four weeks of Edinburgh's pavement parking ban.

New figures from the city council show 479 fixed penalty notices were handed out for parking on a pavement, 28 for parking next to a dropped kerb at a known crossing point and 109 for double parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport convener Scott Arthur said the figures showed the council was taking the issue seriously, but acknowledged there was more to be done to strengthen enforcement.

Edinburgh became the first council in Scotland to use new powers to ban pavement parking on January 29. In the first nine days, a total of 218 tickets were issued, suggesting the latest figures reflect a slight drop in the rate at which the fines are being handed out.

Before the ban, official identified 590 streets where pavement parking was a significant issue. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Cllr Arthur said it may be that the "low hanging fruit" - the most blatant cases or the easiest to identify - had now been dealt with and parking attendants were now faced with more difficult cases. "Previously they would be going to areas where the issue was widespread and maybe now we're moving into the phase where what they're trying to deal with is more sporadic and fragmented."

But he said: "I realise there is more to be done with enforcement across the city because I'm getting a steady stream of people complaining about enforcement not being robust enough in their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're really grateful for the way the public has responded to the enforcement of the ban and the level of enforcement shows the council is taking the issue seriously. I acknowledge that the reasonable expectations of residents around enforcement of the ban have not been met yet so we would be looking for further improvement in the coming weeks."

Under the new rules, motorists who park on pavements, at dropped kerbs or double park face fines of £100. The penalty is reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, but can rise to £150 if not paid within 28 days. The ban is intended to ensure people with mobility issues or visual impairment, wheelchair users, people with pushchairs and older folk are able to use pavements free from obstructions.

Before the ban was introduced, council officials surveyed Edinburgh’s 5,217 streets and identified 590 mostly residential streets where pavement parking was causing a significant issue. A consultation survey found 68 per cent of people backed a ban on pavement parking.