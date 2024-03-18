Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for 337 new homes on a 4.7 acre waterfront site at the Port of Leith has been lodged by Forth Ports.

The proposed development, close to the FirstStage film studio, is the first phase of a larger housing, commercial and retail project known as Harbour 31. When Forth Ports first announced plans for the scheme in 2022 it was billed as featuring up to 800 residential apartments, a hotel, retail outlets, flexible workspaces and offices and leisure facilities.

An artist's impression of the proposed development at Harbour 31 in Port of Leith.

The application for the first phase includes 337 apartments in four blocks, ranging in height from five to eight storeys, along with around 244 square metres of commercial space. The apartments will be a mix of studios, one, two and three bedroom flats. And Forth Ports say there will be a focus on communal green spaces for the residents to enjoy and integrated sustainable travel options.

The Harbour site is to the south of Edinburgh Dock within the Port of Leith and is currently used for industrial port activities. It is close to existing and other proposed residential developments. Forth Ports say the redevelopment of this area of Leith is "an exciting opportunity to create a new neighbourhood while providing high quality architecture, landscaping and public space which will enhance the city’s connection to the waterfront".

The Harbour 31 development would cover the area of Port of Leith highlighted in red.

As well as benefiting from the recently opened tram extension with a tram for the Port of Leith, the proposed development includes a new transport corridor including a bus route, cycle lane and walking route linking Bath Road to Ocean Way. Given the good public transport provision, car parking provision will be around 20 per cent and include accessible, EV ready parking spaces. All the apartments will have access to bike storage.

Pamela Smyth, chief legal and property officer of landowners Forth Ports Group, said: “At Harbour 31 we want to create a vibrant new quarter for people to live and work in, as new green jobs come to Leith. The port is transitioning into Scotland’s largest renewables hub and, coupled with the benefits which will be unlocked as part of the Forth Green Freeport, Leith will be completely regenerated.

“With the option to walk or cycle to work or get the tram into the city centre, this new neighbourhood will be a key part of the continued regeneration of Leith.”