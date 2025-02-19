Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being asked their views on plans for the regeneration of Seafield with proposals including 2,700 new homes and a waterfront park.

The city council said it wanted to hear what people thought of the scheme to redevelop the narrow stretch of land along the coast to make sure it responds to the needs and wishes of the local community.

The area is seen as a key site for delivering the goals of Edinburgh’s City Plan 2030 and the proposals include measures to hep meet the Capital’s target of being net zero by 2030.

The Seafield plans include 2,700 homes, a waterfront park and a continuous promenade | supplied

As well as the new homes - 35 per cent of which will be affordable - the plans include a heat network which will help keep energy bills down and contribute to net zero. There will also be a new primary school, GP surgery and opportunities for new shops and workplaces.

And a continuous promenade would link Craigentinny, Portobello and Leith.

The consultation, which aims to build on two previous stages of engagement, runs until Wednesday April 30, 2025. Residents can attend an in-person drop-in session to discuss the plans, or they can take part in an online survey via the Consultation Hub.

Planning Convener James Dalgleish said: “Our draft plan to transform Seafield into a new environmentally friendly neighbourhood will take us one step further to tackling our housing emergency and reaching net zero by 2030.

“This is a chance for residents to shape the future of the area – whether it’s about improving transport links, preserving green spaces or introducing new community facilities and we’re eager to hear everyone’s ideas for a Seafield that serves the whole community.

“I’d encourage everyone to share their views with us by filling in our online survey or coming along to one of our consultation drop-in events.”

The in-person events will take place on the following dates and times:

Portobello Library, 14 Rosefield Avenue, Edinburgh, EH15 1AU, Saturday March 8, 10:30-1:30pm

Leith Library, 28-30 Ferry Road, Edinburgh, EH6 4AE, Friday March 21, 12:30-3:30pm

Craigentinny Community Centre, 9 Loaning Road, Edinburgh, EH7 6JE, Saturday March 22, 10:30-1:30pm