1. College plans to add two new artificial sports pitches
George Watson's College has applied for permission for the installation of two artificial sports pitches, associated warm-up area, floodlighting, fencing, areas of hardstanding and infrastructure, at 79 Myreside Road, Edinburgh. The proposed development will be situated on the site of some of the existing grass playing fields and will upgrade these to form 'state of the art' all-weather teaching and sports coaching facilities.
The applicant said: "These would not only serve the needs of the college but also provide a venue which will be accessible for hire to local community groups, thereby increasing facility provision in the local community." | George Watson's College/ Iceni Projects
2. 1,000 new homes at former paper factory
Plans to build around 1,000 new homes at a former Edinburgh paper factory have been submitted to the council, with the development also including plans for a 170-bed hotel.
Located in the west of the city, the mixed-use development at Edinburgh Gateway would provide a mixture of affordable housing (35 per cent), Build to Rent (BTR) homes and private sale housing. The 15.5-acre site is a former industrial location on Turnhouse Road once occupied by paper and cardboard company Saica, but was more recently used as the venue for this year’s Hidden Door Festival. | 3D Reid
3. New microhub for Wester Hailes
Wester Hailes Growing (WHC) has applied to the City of Edinburgh Council for permission to build a new microhub at land 15 meters west of 17 Murrayburn Gardens. This proposal is part of a wider project to build a full Greenway Community Hub in the area. While funding isn’t yet in place for the full hub, the community group has now submitted plans to deliver a smaller hub in the meantime. | Calum Duncan Architects
4. Plans to turn bridal shop into a new nail salon
On August 1, Lewis and Clarke Limited applied to the City of Edinburgh Council's planning department to convert this bridal shop at 66 Morningside Road into a new nail salon. Minor internal reconfiguration is proposed to improve the functionality and layout of the commercial space. These works are non-structural and do not involve the removal of significant historic fabric. Existing decorative features, such as cornices and original shelving, will be retained and protected. A new external sign will be introduced as part of a separate Advertisement Consent application. The applicant said: "The building’s long-term use and maintenance will be supported by these upgrades, ensuring continued public benefit from its conservation and function." | Google Maps