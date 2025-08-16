1 . College plans to add two new artificial sports pitches

George Watson's College has applied for permission for the installation of two artificial sports pitches, associated warm-up area, floodlighting, fencing, areas of hardstanding and infrastructure, at 79 Myreside Road, Edinburgh. The proposed development will be situated on the site of some of the existing grass playing fields and will upgrade these to form 'state of the art' all-weather teaching and sports coaching facilities. The applicant said: "These would not only serve the needs of the college but also provide a venue which will be accessible for hire to local community groups, thereby increasing facility provision in the local community." | George Watson's College/ Iceni Projects