Plans submitted for 1,000 new Edinburgh homes and hotel at former paper factory

Plans to build around 1,000 new homes at a former Edinburgh paper factory have been submitted to the council, with the development also including plans for a 170-bed hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the west of the city, the mixed-use development at Edinburgh Gateway would provide a mixture of affordable housing (35 per cent), Build to Rent (BTR) homes and private sale housing.

The 15.5-acre site is a former industrial location on Turnhouse Road once occupied by Spain-based paper and cardboard company Saica, but was more recently used as the venue for this year’s Hidden Door Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summix Capital, who submitted the plans, said the residential-led development is a unique opportunity to transform ‘one of the last major pieces of brownfield land in the city’ into a vibrant new neighbourhood and will help address the city’s well-publicised housing emergency.

View looking east from Maybury Green | 3D Reid

Stuart Black, development director for Summix Capital, said: “We are delighted to be submitting this planning application for Edinburgh Gateway, which represents a significant investment in the capital. Our exciting proposals provide a unique opportunity to redevelop one of the last major pieces of brownfield land in the city into a brand-new, sustainable mixed-use community, supporting the tackling of the housing emergency.

“This will ensure that Edinburgh Gateway fulfils our vision to be one of the most exciting and best-connected development sites in Scotland. The planning application follows extensive engagement with the local community, and we would like to thank individuals for taking the time to provide highly valued comments and feedback.”

The development masterplan defines seven development plots, with plots 1 and 2 delivering private sale housing, plots 3 and 4 for BTR homes, plots 5 and 6 allocated for affordable housing and plot 7 to accommodate the new 170-bed hotel.