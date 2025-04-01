Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh’s Hidden Door Festival is just months away – with the five-day event transforming a former factory into vibrant arts venue.

The annual festival, which has taken place in the St James Quarter carpark and former Scottish Windows building in recent years, will return in June at ‘The Paper Factory’ at 1 Turnhouse Road, in Edinburgh’s Maybury Quarter.

Organisers said the upcoming festival is one of their ‘most ambitious programme yet’ – with more than 100 artists coming together to bring live music, dance, poetry and immersive art installations to audiences. The festival will run from June 11-15.

Here is everything you need to know about the Hidden Door Festival 2025.

Edinburgh’s Hidden Door Festival 2025 will run from June 11 - 15 | Stevie Powers/Hidden Door

What artists are playing at the Hidden Door Festival 2025?

Music

Alice Faye, Bikini Body, Bee Asha, Erland Cooper, Tinderbox Orchestra, Isabella Strange, Roller Disco Death Party, Katy J Pearson, MC Yallah & Debmaster, Mermaid Chunky, Ishmael Ensemble, Moor Mother, No Windows, Y, Pearling, Sister Madds, Smag På Dig Selv, Snapped Ankles, Sprints, The Orielles, Theo Bleak, Tina Sandwich, Witch Fever

Samedia Shebeen and Paradise Palms Records will be providing weekend club vibes, and there will be an open call to invite emerging local talent to join the line-up in the coming months

Dance

Dorine Mugisha, ELELEI, Jessie Roberts-Smith & Samm Anga, Katie Armstrong and Deborah Shaw, Mark Bleakley, Yuxi Jiang

Poetry and spoken word

Acolyte – A Production Line, Aileen Lees and Zain Rishi, Charles Lang, Fever Peach, Hugh McMillan, Imogen Stirling and Sonia Killmann, Josh Cake, Julia Sorensen, Sarah Forbes Stewart, Theresa Muñoz, Victoria McNulty

You can visit the Hidden Door website to check what dates the various artists are playing.

Creative collaborations

Edinburgh International Mural Festival,Tinderbox: Room To Play, Ghost in the Machine, Time and Memory, Acolyte – A Production Line

How much are tickets?

Full price tickets cost £29.42 per night (6pm to 1am). Concessions ranging from 10 – 30 per cent are available when booking. Similar to previous years, the festival will be free to attend each day until 6pm.

You can book tickets by visiting the Citizen Ticket website.

What food and drink is available at the venue?

A range of street food and drinks will be available onsite with organisers releasing more details closer to the time.

Accessibility

Due to the event taking place in a former warehouse, some areas may not be fully accessible. But staff have worked with accessibility advisors to ensure there is safe access to as much of the festival as possible for anyone with disabilities. People can email [email protected] if they have any specific questions.

How do I get to the Hidden Door Festival 2025?

By bus

For people travelling by bus from the city centre, Lothian Bus services 31, X18, N18 and the Airlink 100 will take you to Maybury Road – around a five-minute walk from the venue.

By tram

Trams frequently run from the city centre and the nearest tram stop is Edinburgh Gateway, which is around a 5 to 10-minute walk from the venue.

People travelling by train should get off at Edinburgh Gateway which is around a 5 to 10-minute walk from the venue.