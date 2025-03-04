A luxury hotel in Edinburgh city centre has been crowned as ‘Scotland's best’ at a glitzy awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

W Edinburgh, which sits at the centre of the St James Quarter, was named Scottish Hotel of the Year 2025 at the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards – and also claimed another three top prizes.

During an event held at the Crowne Plaza at SEC in Glasgow, the 5-star venue won Lifestyle Luxury Hotel of the Year, Cocktail Bar of the Year, for Joao’s Place, and Spa Treatments Award of the Year, for its AWAY Spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Famed for its jaw-dropping 360-degree views of Edinburgh, W Edinburgh began welcoming guests in November 2023 following a series of delays. Its design was mocked by locals, who dubbed it the "walnut whip" and the “golden jobby”.

Judges at the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards took a different view, however. The said guests can “expect a fabulous, special VIP experience staying at W Edinburgh, from the moment you arrive in the reception lobby of the iconic, circular, copper clad Ribbon building”, praising the “charming professionalism” of the“welcoming and enthusiastic” team across the property.

Ken Millar, General Manager at W Edinburgh, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised as Scottish Hotel of the Year 2025, particularly in such a competitive landscape. It is testament to our talented team who have worked incredibly hard to bring this property to life over the past year.

We are honoured to be part of the vibrant Scottish tourism sector and are thrilled to continue offering our esteemed guests our now award-“winning W hospitality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Hotels of the Year Awards celebrate excellence across the hospitality industry, recognising establishments that push boundaries and elevate guest experiences. This year’s competition was particularly competitive, with Edinburgh’s thriving hospitality scene showcasing an exceptional roster of nominees.

Get Edinburgh’s biggest stories as they’re happening – sign up for the new breaking newsletter. Click here to sign up.