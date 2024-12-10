An award-winning Edinburgh spa has been named the best in the country for a second year in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Spa at the five-star Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa was crowned ‘Best Spa in Scotland’ at the ninth annual regional Good Spa Guide Awards in association with ESPA.

The spa was triumphant over several notable Scottish destinations, including Gleneagles, with the Good Spa Guide praising the facility’s rooftop Hydropool and ‘tranquil relaxation areas’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Spa features Edinburgh’s only thermal spa suite alongside a rooftop Hydropool, hammam, bio sauna, aroma grotto and a state-of-the-art fitness studio. The spa also offers a selection of ESPA treatments and a range of ayurvedic spa treatments | Third Party

The luxury spa, where Line of Duty actor Martin Compston celebrated his ‘unofficial anniversary’ last year previously described One Spa as ‘absolute bliss’ with ‘a lovely team’.

Fiona Young, director of One Spa at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, said: "We are honoured to be recognised as the 'Best Spa in Scotland' for the second consecutive year at the esteemed Good Spa Guide Awards.

“To be named the winner among such prestigious finalists, including Gleneagles and The Old Course in St Andrews, makes this achievement even more meaningful. This accolade is a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and attention to detail demonstrated by our entire team.

“Their commitment to delivering exceptional service every day continues to set One Spa apart as a haven of relaxation and excellence. We are especially grateful to all the spa enthusiasts who voted for us - it makes this recognition all the more special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left to right: Rebecca Holmes, Good Spa Guide, Fiona Young, One Spa director and Gemma Bosanko, ESPA | Third Party

Daphne Metland, director of The Good Spa Guide added: “The Good Spa Guide award of Best Spa in Scotland, to the One Spa at The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa was well earned.

“We loved One Spa’s centrepiece: the outdoor rooftop hydro-pool where you can wallow in warm water, and the many fire and ice facilities. The tranquil relaxation areas and personalised treatments help guests relax and unwind. Congratulations to the whole team at One Spa."