Edinburgh spa favoured by Martin Compston crowned the best in Scotland
One Spa at the five-star Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa was crowned ‘Best Spa in Scotland’ at the ninth annual regional Good Spa Guide Awards in association with ESPA.
The spa was triumphant over several notable Scottish destinations, including Gleneagles, with the Good Spa Guide praising the facility’s rooftop Hydropool and ‘tranquil relaxation areas’.
The luxury spa, where Line of Duty actor Martin Compston celebrated his ‘unofficial anniversary’ last year previously described One Spa as ‘absolute bliss’ with ‘a lovely team’.
Fiona Young, director of One Spa at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, said: "We are honoured to be recognised as the 'Best Spa in Scotland' for the second consecutive year at the esteemed Good Spa Guide Awards.
“To be named the winner among such prestigious finalists, including Gleneagles and The Old Course in St Andrews, makes this achievement even more meaningful. This accolade is a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and attention to detail demonstrated by our entire team.
“Their commitment to delivering exceptional service every day continues to set One Spa apart as a haven of relaxation and excellence. We are especially grateful to all the spa enthusiasts who voted for us - it makes this recognition all the more special.”
Daphne Metland, director of The Good Spa Guide added: “The Good Spa Guide award of Best Spa in Scotland, to the One Spa at The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa was well earned.
“We loved One Spa’s centrepiece: the outdoor rooftop hydro-pool where you can wallow in warm water, and the many fire and ice facilities. The tranquil relaxation areas and personalised treatments help guests relax and unwind. Congratulations to the whole team at One Spa."