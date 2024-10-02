'Laid back' East Lothian spa within historic walled garden named among UK's 50 best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A spa that's only half an hour's drive from Edinburgh has been named among the best in the UK.

It comes as The Times and Sunday Times reveal their first definitive list of the 50 Best UK Spas, showcasing the finest spa destinations across the country. The guide, available now via an interactive online platform and as a special supplement on Sunday, October 6, highlights the growing trend towards wellness and self-care in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earning a spot in the top 50 is Fletcher’s Cottage Spa, located at the sprawling 550-acre Archerfield estate near North Berwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guide describes the East Lothian retreat as a “playful, bursting-with-colour spa”.

The review continues: “Fletcher’s Cottage spa is one of Scotland’s best, in a historic walled garden filled with lavender, thistles and poppies, where the atmosphere is so laid-back it’s a wonder you don’t crawl out when you’re finished”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Irvin, Head of Travel of The Times and Sunday Times, said: “This inaugural edition of our 50 Best UK Spas guide builds on the ongoing success of our popular ‘Best Places to Stay’ and ‘Best Beaches’ lists.

“At The Times and Sunday Times, our award-winning travel team is dedicated to producing the most authoritative, meticulously researched, expert guides, and our new spa list reflects the growing importance of wellness in the UK.

“According to the Global Wellness Institute, the UK is now the world’s fastest-growing wellness market, with Brits spending an average of £2,500 a year on wellbeing and fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our guide celebrates the impressive depth and individuality of the UK’s spa offerings –places where readers can invest in their health and relaxation, from cutting-edge wellness retreats to tranquil countryside escapes. With this guide, we aim to offer a trusted resource for planning the ultimate rejuvenation getaway.”

Susan d’Arcy, Hotel and Spa Expert at The Times and Sunday Times, added: “With the UK spa scene in such robust health, it’s the perfect time for us to launch a guide to the best places to experience it.

“Obviously, excellent treatments, knowledgeable therapists and results-driven skincare ranges are the non-negotiables for inclusion but we’ve also prioritised thoughtful design, comprehensive facilities and inventive health-focused cuisine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide divides the UK into ten regions: London, Southeast, Southwest, Central, East, Northwest, North and Northeast, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland.

You can see all this year's winners below:

Lime Wood Hotel, Hampshire — Overall winner and southeast England spa of the year

Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire — Central England spa of the year

Galgorm, Co Antrim — Northern Ireland spa of the year

Raffles London at the OWO — London spa of the year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope Street Hotel, Liverpool — Northwest England spa of the year

Old Course Hotel, Fife — Scotland spa of the year

Middleton Lodge Estate, North Yorkshire — North and northeast England spa of the year

The Norfolk Mead, Norfolk — East England spa of the year

The Dreaming Retreat, Powys — Wales spa of the year

Yeotown, Devon — Southwest England spa of the year