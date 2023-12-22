Edinburgh venue is recognised for its exceptional spa at prestigious awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A luxury Edinburgh spa where Line of Duty actor Martin Compston was “pampered into oblivion” has won a prestigous industry award.

The award-winning One Spa – located within the five-star Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa on Festival Square – was named winner of the Good Spa Guide's Best Spa In Scotland 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating the best in the industry, the awards, which were held at the Sanderson London Hotel, were voted for by spa experts across the UK with industry professionals enjoying a Mad Hatter-themed afternoon tea.

The award-winning One Spa – located within the five-star Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa on Festival Square – was visited by Martin Compston and his wife in October.

As the most highly rated spa in Scotland, One Spa was recognised for its exceptional spa offering, which was evaluated by The Spa Spies’ reviews, bubble ratings and audits.

Speaking about the awards, Scott Watson, director of One Spa at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been recognised as the Best Spa in Scotland at the prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards. Surpassing formidable competition, this award is testament to the dedication and collective team efforts across One Spa and the Sheraton Grand and shows what can be achieved when we work together with passion and commitment.

“We are committed to providing an unparalleled spa experience where innovation meets luxury, and grateful to all those spa enthusiasts who voted for us; it makes the award even more special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, Scots actor Comptson his wife Tianna enjoyed a night at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa as they celebrated their “unofficial anniversary”.

The Greenock-born star took to social media to tell fans how they braved the rain for a swim in the hotel’s heated rooftop pool before being pampered in the spa and enjoying drinks at the bar.

Despite the wet and windy weather, the loved-up couple had huge smiles on their faces as they posed for pictures in the pool, which overlooks the city centre.

Posting on Instagram, Compston wrote: “Pampered into oblivion on an unofficial anniversary, warm rooftop pool on a cold rainy Scottish day, absolute bliss. What a gaff and what a lovely team”.