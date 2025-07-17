4 . New city centre Skechers store

Skechers submitted plans to fit-out the retail unit at 85 Princes Street, which is currently occupied by Castle Gifts and was formerly Kingdom of Sweets. The proposals include replacement shopfront windows, doors and signage. In the planning application the applicant said: "The alterations intend to preserve the character of the streetscape while enhancing the internal design to meet current building regulations. The proposals acknowledge the historical significance of the façade with its first floor walkway." Currently clad in purple the shopfront will become black for the new Skechers, the doors are to be automatic sliding to improve accessibility into the building, and an illuminated sign will be mounted at the shopfront. All glazing, doors and associated framework will be removed and replaced with new using toughened/laminated glass to meet building regulations. All new walls are to be constructed in metal or timber stud partitions, with plasterboard or plywood linings. This will allow future tenants to remove walls without disturbing the core structure of the building. | Skechers